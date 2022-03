Morray is back with a new drop, unleashing the “Still Here” video featuring Cordae. “Still Here” is a song that holds down survivors as Morray, and feature star Cordae, spit bars about surviving challenges.

“It ain’t the same in this world / But I’m still here / Gotta be strong as I can / Hiding all these fears / Being stuck in the chains for so many years / But I gotta play the game cuz I’m holding all of these tears.”

You can see the new video below.

