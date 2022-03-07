The Game’s appearance on Drink Champs had all of Hip-Hop going crazy over the weekend. Speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the Compton legend had a lot to get off his chest. One of those statements was directed toward Eminem, who he wants to see in a VERZUZ battle.

The Game honored Eminem as one of the great MC’s before he would take the chance to boost himself, “I used to think Eminem was better than me.” After N.O.R.E. as The Game to expound, he let off a confident statement: “He’s not.”

The Drink Champs host challenged the notion, leading to The Game confidently stating he could go head-to-head with Marshall Mathers. You can hear it from The Game below.

