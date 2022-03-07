“The Roll Up,” an Earth Day Community Celebration, is presented by 4Life Entertainment, Cruz Control Entertainment, and Carniroll. From April 15th to 17th, “The Roll Up” promises to deliver the ultimate earth week experience at the nation’s longest continuously running fairground, Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton, Massachusetts.

The Roll Up will include a diverse lineup of dynamic musicians and celebrities, including Wiz Khalifa, GRiZ, Waka Flocka Flame, Method Man & Redman, and Wreckno, Of The Trees, and Tripp St., among others, all set to perform for thousands of enthralled fans on the firework-filled main stage.

Hyperboles of dynamic experiences await for twelve action-packed hours, with up to fifty acts booked across the three days. The Roll Up will use three special stages to explore topics of earth consciousness and environmental awareness, each with its own production and musical curation. The historic fairground promises thrills like rides and games, as well as attractions like a giant ball pit party hosted by local dance music legends, an exotic car show, a professional wrestling belt battle, circus sideshows, and educational seminars, all culminating in a firework-filled grand finale on Friday and Saturday evenings.

In addition to the exciting entertainment, The Roll Up is delighted to support local companies by showcasing an incredible assortment of local retail and food vendors, as well as craft breweries and national brands that will be announced soon.

The Community Impact Program at Carniroll is at the heart of its ethos, emphasizing local artists and educators across the stages to maintain the region’s vital heritage and culture. Finally, the purpose is to support regional brick-and-mortar operations while also ensuring that its suppliers achieve optimal returns and growth at their events year after year.

For tickets and more information, click here.