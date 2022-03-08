Original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actors Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson have been cast as guest stars in Peacock’s critically acclaimed drama series BEL-AIR. They will appear in episode 9 of the series.

Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson will play Members of the Art Council Board of Trustees “Helen” and “Janice,” respectively. In the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series, Reid played Aunt Viv, and Watson-Johnson played Viola “Vy” Smith.

If you have yet to catch Bel-Air, the series is set in modern-day America. Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

