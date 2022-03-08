Man Like Devin comes in like a man on fire with a hook that lifts your spirits and gets you as lifted as the topic of the record. Dizzy instantly delivers with a standout verse off rip in singing the plant’s praises, praising healing and recreational components as well while commenting poignantly on the hypocritical nature of anyone continuing to do time for charges related to Mary.



“Promoter” also packs a feature from Cypress Hill frontman and living legend B-Real who literally does what he always does in the best possible way. The DJ Hoppa (co-prod. By Puda & Soy is Real) produced cut is more proof that Dizzy Wright is back in a big way; light all the way up and catch a vibe below: