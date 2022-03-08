Drake is looking to unload a few houses. According to TMZ, the 6 God wants to sell his Hidden Hills estate, which holds three houses. The main home on the property sells for $14.8 million and is 12,500 square feet.

The main house is an English Tudor and has six fireplaces, a wine cellar, a tasting room, and a 25-seat movie theater. Of that 12,000+ square feet, the master bedroom suite is 2,000 square feet. The rest of the home has a swimming pool with a swim-up bar, an 80-foot waterslide, and waterfalls. If you need to get active, there are basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts.

The estates next door create a 6.7-acre compound, which includes a cul-de-sac. You can cop the entire compound for $22.2 million.

Advertisement