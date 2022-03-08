Unfortunately for fans of Jazmine Sullivan, some audiences won’t get to see the singer as scheduled for her ongoing “Heux Tales” Tour. ON February 23rd, the singer announced that she would cancel her show in Sacramento as she felt “extremely under the weather.” At the time, the singer stated that she had tested negative for COVID-19 before updating fans because she did test positive on the following day.

“My doctor confirmed today that I’m positive with Covid. I am taking every precaution to isolate myself,” the singer penned. “I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you.”

While many fans in Nashville were most likely preparing to see the singer perform, Sullivan gave fans an update that she is still recovering from the deadly virus with a post to her Instagram.

“I know I’ve been quiet but I’ve been trying to rest my body and my voice. COVID got the best of me and I have to postpone tomorrow’s show in Nashville. I apologize to my fans who have been waiting to see me. I’ve been so looking forward to seeing You all too and it has been hard for me to not play these shows. I’m really praying I will be ready for Atlanta and I’m trying to take it day by day. And I will be seeing You soon,” the singer wrote with the fingers crossed emoji.

We hope that Jazmine Sullivan will be in the best of health soon, as the singer battles COVID-19.