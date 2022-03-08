New music from Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa is on the way. Tina Snow announced yesterday via social media that she has teamed with the 26 year old mega pop singer for a new track that is set to drop on Friday, March 11.

The new single, “Sweetest Pie” teased by sharing artwork of track ahead of the pre save announcement on social media. Thee stallion sent fans into a frenzy posting a colorful collage of cakes with the duo’s face and cupcake-esque hair do.

The news comes as Megan is set to join Dua Lipa as a special guest on the North-American leg of her Future Nostalgia tour later this month. Just in time for Hot Girl Summer.

3/15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

3/17 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center