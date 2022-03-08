Having always been an artist with a work ethic and grind like no other, Rotimi is already on the move for 2022 officially announcing his first headlining U.S. and International All or Nothing Tour. Being an entertainer who has always put his fans first, the tour was originally postponed in January to keep Covid cautious, and now as the world opens back, Spring of 2022 is slated to start with a bang. New tour date tickets are now on sale.

“This is a dream come true. Bringing the story of the underdog around the world! My fans are in for a treat! “ -Rotimi



During the 17 city tour, Rotimi will be performing favorites from his latest debut album, All or Nothing as well as his gold-certified hit single “In My Bed” and other throwback specials singles. Recently the singer/songwriter released visuals for “Weapon” featuring Fireboy DML and his wedding classic track “I Do.” The original album charted on Apple Music’s Top 10 R&B/Soul albums and currently sits at 30 million streams across all platforms. Rotimi led the rollout for both projects by releasing some of his most creative videos to date in “What To Do,” “Don’t You Ever,” and “Decide,” all of which appear on the album as well.

Rotimi: World Tour Dates

April 19, 2022 || Boston, MAApril 20, 2022 || Philadelphia, PAApril 21, 2022 || Baltimore, MDApril 23, 2022 || New York, NYApril 26, 2022 || Toronto, ONApril 28, 2022 || Chicago, ILApril 29, 2022 || Detroit, MIMay 4, 2022 || Dallas, TXMay 5, 2022 || Houston, TXMay 7, 2022 || Atlanta, GAMay 11, 2022 || Los Angeles, CAMay 12, 2022 II Oakland CAMay 13, 2022 || Las Vegas, NVMay 17, 2022 || Amsterdam, NetherlandsMay 18, 2022 || Paris, FranceMay 20, 2022 || Berlin, GermanyMay 22, 2022 || London, England