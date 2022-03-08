Soundcloud keeps the ball rolling at SXSW to start the new year.

Last month the platform announced its new joint venture with Quality Control Music Group and Solid Foundation management founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas.

The partnerships will “create custom A&R programs for selected artists inclusive of development, distribution and marketing and artist services.” It is a testament to SoundCloud’s commitment to being a conduit for creative freedom and equity.

Advertisement

Soundcloud will bring its ‘Next Wav” event series to SXSW, featuring workshops, discussion, and performances on the heels of the joint venture announcement. The event will occur at live music venue Mohawk in Austin, allowing creators and fans to celebrate the culture, community, and creativity.

The event will end with a live music showcase featuring Houston rapper Monaleo, El Paso-born Indigenous Mexican-American R&B artist Flores, breakout DMV-area hip-hop artist with an alternative-rap sound Kelow LaTesha, and Miami musician fusing Reggaeton beats, R&B, and pop riela.

‘Next Wav’ is free for SXSW ticket holders with confirmed RSVP. Check out the programming schedule and RSVP here.