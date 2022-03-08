The Denver Broncos pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Russell Wilson. The Broncos sent three players (Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant), two first-rounders, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder for Wilson, and a fourth-round pick.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The Broncos’ offense looks like this: Russell Wilson, Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Albert Okwuegbunam. The AFC West just became a murderous road loaded with elite quarterback play when you add Wilson to the mix with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and David Carr.

Wilson will look to do what Peyton Manning did in Denver a few years ago, which wins a Super Bowl with the Broncos. This trade signals the end of Wilson and his time in Seattle.

Advertisement

Wilson has been with the Seahawks since they drafted him in the 3rd round in 2012, and he led them to a victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII just a few years later. Wilson and the Seahawks have been to the playoffs every year since he was drafted, except for just two seasons (2017 and 2021).