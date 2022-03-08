The NFL dropped the hammer on Atlanta Falcons’ Calvin Ridley by suspending him for one entire season for betting on NFL games.

According to the NFL, Ridley placed bets five days in late November 2021, when he was away from the club’s facility on the non-football illness list. The former first-round pick played in just five games in 2021 before leaving the club to focus on his “mental wellbeing.”

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a letter notifying Ridley of the suspension. “This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

Following the news of his suspension, Ridley said on Twitter that he does not have a “gambling problem.”

I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

I couldn’t even watch football at that point — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

The Falcons said in a press release that they are preparing for the 2022 season as if Ridley will not be with them. The earliest Ridley can apply for reinstatement is Feb. 15, 2023.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions,” the team said in a statement. “We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

The NFL is sending a message to players and team members throughout the league that gambling in games is the number 1 cardinal sin.