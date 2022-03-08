Paris Saint-Germain will launch its first-ever east coast flagship store in New York City, ten years after initially touring the United States. The brand-new flagship store, located at 587 Fifth Avenue, will be the first-ever official boutique for an international sports club in New York City.

Lids will open and operate the store. This opening is part of the Club’s groundbreaking worldwide merchandising relationship with Fanatics, announced in 2020. After successfully opening its first US store in Los Angeles in conjunction with Fanatics and Lids a year ago, it represents a new milestone for Paris Saint-international Germain’s development. PSG’s official boutique in New York will be the Club’s largest store outside of France, and it will join the Club’s burgeoning international retail network, which already includes three boutiques in Japan (two in Tokyo and one in Nagoya), one in Seoul, South Korea, and two in Doha, Qatar.

This one-stop-shop for Paris Saint-Germain supporters in NYC and worldwide will include a customization station, a trademark element of many Lids retail locations that allow fans to personalize their Paris Saint-Germain items on-site further. The new store will provide a wide choice of team jerseys, headwear, and accessories, including a full line of Nike and Jordan team wear, one-of-a-kind collabs, fashion collections, and New York-inspired Paris Saint-Germain designs that will be available exclusively at the new location. Collectibles like special signed game and non-game jerseys and other team memorabilia will also be available for purchase.

“Once again Paris Saint-Germain is leading the way by bringing a flagship store right to the heart of New York City, one of the world’s iconic intersections of sports, culture, and fashion,” said Zohar Ravid, Senior Vice-President, Head of Global Corporate Development at Fanatics. “The club is always pushing new boundaries and we are delighted to once again team up with our partners at Lids to expand its global retail presence in a key international market and help the club on its journey to becoming one of the most culturally relevant sports clubs and brands in the world.”

“We are thrilled to bring a globally recognized team and brand with Paris Saint-Germain and flagship store opening in New York City,” said Lawrence Berger, Co-Founder and Partner at Ames Watson and Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings, which is the owner of Lids. “This is an exciting moment for Lids and Paris Saint-Germain fans as they now have an exclusive place to purchase the latest fashions, plus the ability to customize product in-store.”

“Paris Saint-Germain brand development over the last 10 years is truly unique. Becoming the first sports team to open an official boutique in New York City is a key milestone to establish the Club as one of the greatest sports brands in the world.” said Fabien Allègre, Brand Director at Paris Saint-Germain. “We are delighted to work with Fanatics to reinforce our presence in North America and to have a retail expert in Lids operating the store. The Club is now the number four sports club in the world on social media, and our fanbase, worldwide and especially in the US, is growing exponentially. Over 160 million fans follow our team every day. New York is the pinnacle of that growth. We are excited for Paris Saint-Germain supporters from all over the world to experience this new store event and be part of Paris Saint-Germain unique project.”

Paris Saint-Germain and Fly Nowhere, an NYC-based boutique creative firm, have started an innovative initiative to generate special projects and partnership goods in honor of the opening. In honor of PSG’s arrival in New York, co-branded product drops will be inspired by local elements. These items will only be offered at the PSG flagship stores in New York and Paris.

Lids and Paris Saint-Germain will host a grand opening celebration for the store on Friday, March 18th, to commemorate this historic occasion.