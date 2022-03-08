Tory Lanez is being sued for foreclosure on his Miami condo. According to Radar Online, a company named BH 4908 LLC is suing Lanez for not keeping up with his mortgage.

The mortgage is on a 3 bed, 3.5 bathroom penthouse, which he purchased for $1.8 million in 2018. Lanez took out a loan with BH 4908 for $1.26 million. Lanez agreed to make monthly payments of $11,057.40 and a large balloon payment in December. Lanez defaulted on the terms by failing to pay the note of $1,237,456.06. Lanez now owes that and interest.

Despite being sued for it, Lanez still lives in the condo. BH 4908 wants to sell off the property to the highest bidder.

The condo case is just one of Lanez’s current issues. On Wednesday (Feb. 22), DJ Akademiks hit twitter with a report regarding the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by Tory Lanez. Akademiks during the day’s court session, a report was delivered stating Lanez’s DNA was not located on the gun that was used during the shooting. However, not only had the court not yet started, that message was not delivered. Immediately picking up momentum online, the message made it back to Megan Thee Stallion who called out Akademiks for creating a hate campaign.

Megan Thee Stallion would reveal the only announcement in court was a delay until April 5.

Following the ordeal online and statements from both sides, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released an official statement to Complex: