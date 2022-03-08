Vince Staples has released the video for “Magic,” the first single from his upcoming album Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which will be released in April on Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records. The video, directed by Prettybird’s KENTEN, comprises a succession of one-take images with camera movement that depict Vince’s day from a surrealist perspective, allowing the audience to perceive everything around him as if they were an observer.

“Magic,” produced by Mustard, is a celebration of how Staples overcame the inner city blues and a system that was supposed to keep him enmeshed in the adversity he grew up in.

“I think it’ll put the listener in a good state of mind,” Staples says. “The mood of it defines the project.”

Ramona Park Broke My Heart is Staples’ follow-up to his critically praised self-titled album from 2021, which introduced fans to his homeland (the Ramona Park neighborhood of Long Beach, CA) as well as intimate friends and family.

Staples began his tenure as a support act on Tyler, the Creator’s 34-city North American Call Me If You Get Lost tour earlier this month, which also included Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown. Staples recently released his first graphic novel, Limbo Beach, through Z2 Comics. It follows the journey of the newest member of the Wunderlosts, a band of misfit teenage raiders, on a journey to discover the truth about the park—and himself—in a tale that is equal parts Lord of the Flies and The Warriors, co-written by industry vets Bryan Edward Hill (Batman & the Outsiders; Titans), Chris Robinson (Children of the Atom), and Buster Moody (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).