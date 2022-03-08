Harlem-bred former In Living Color, “Fly Girl”, Jossie Harris-Thacker was a trendsetter when she became one of the top hip hop dancers of all times. From her signature braids to her 90’s style—young girls everywhere wanted to be like Jossie. We watched In Living Color to get a glimpse of her moves and adored her as Renee in The Lost Boyz video. She was definitely the ‘it’ girl but doused in immense natural talent.



Although she wasn’t formally trained in dance, her talent landed her featured roles in a host of music videos including, Michael Jackson’s, “Remember the Time”. As one of the most sought out dancers, touring the world with top artist such as Janet Jackson, and many others, Jossie starred as one of the acclaimed, “Fly Girls”, in Keenan Ivory Wayan’s, hit TV show, “In Living Color”, alongside her friend, Jennifer Lopez, Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and Damon Wayans.

Following, In Living Color, Jossie honed in on her natural acting talent that landed over 45 roles in many top television series. Jossie’s lead performance in the NAACP nominated short, “Brooklyn’s bride to Jordan”, led to her award winning role, “Charlie”, in Chicago International Film Festival’s best film, “Mississippi Damned”, which earned Jossie “Best Supporting Actress” award and makes her the first African American, Latina woman ever to win in that category. Jossie recently won the People’s Choice award for “Best Lead Actress”, at the Las Vegas Film Festival for her film work in, “No Weapon Formed Against Us”.

Advertisement

Still fine as wine, Jossie’s passion is teaching. Known as a professional acting coach to the stars, Jossie has her own, “Respect for Acting Academy” for adults and “Kids W.A.Y. (Who Are You?) Acting Academy.

CLICK HERE to keep up with the Jossie!

Can you spot Jossie in the videos below?