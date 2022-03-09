Atlanta just gained another artist to the roster, but this time it’s coming in HOT! Born and raised on the outskirts of A-Town, a new and upcoming artist, Rax, is hitting the scene with passion and authenticity through his raw lyrics and unique voice. Taking note of his talent in his childhood days, it was his innate instinct to explore how far his talent could go. Rax was inspired by music early on in life; from singing to being the Nick Cannon in Drumline of his local band, his talent has grown into a passion that has given the music industry everything that has been missing.



Real. Passionate. Raw – his first single, Zip Tie ft Abu Da Don, hit streaming platforms in late January and has proven to be the melodic tune that has listeners putting the single on replay. The content of this tune exploits the reality of hustle culture and what everyone seems to have issues with lately – life. “It's the realness for me!” The collaboration of these artists will be blasting at all functions this summer, and we hope to see more of it.