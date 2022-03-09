NFL Hall-of-Famer and current Jackson State University Football head coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders reveals he’s had two toes amputated due to foot surgery complications in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon (Mar 8). The viewer’s discretion advised post on his verified profile showed the removal of his big toe and second toe on his left foot immediately after surgery several weeks ago. The revelation comes in promoting Sanders’ new episode of his Barstool Sports presented docu-series called “Coach Prime.”

I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is. I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! @barstoolsports @SMAC pic.twitter.com/dkjD83IAnL — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 8, 2022

“I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is,” Sanders captioned with the preview of the documentary’s episode 5 on Instagram. “I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through. I am so thankful for those who sent messages of faith and those who visited me during this troubling time. This episode of Coach Prime is an emotional one and you all deserve to know what went down so that’s exactly what we gon show you! I Love y’all and am elated to be on my way back. Episode 5 tonight at 7 PM CT on barstools YouTube.”

Last September, Coach Prime reportedly had foot surgery, initially, to fix a long-time injury. But, ultimately, after eight surgeries and months needing a wheelchair and scooter to get around, Sanders had to have two mangled toes from the left foot surgically removed. Doctors initially feared that the legend would lose the entire left leg due to complications.

Sanders and his family promised to reveal more on the new episode. “Coach Prime” originally premiered in August 2021, following Sanders’ becoming Head Coach at Jackson State University, which he accepted that same year. The series is currently on its second season with Barstool Sports and SMAC.

Before the release of episode 5, check out episode 1 of season 2 below, and watch the complete series, available now on Barstool Sports’ official YouTube channel.