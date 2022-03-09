PUMA’s popular brand campaign “SHE MOVES US” has been expanded to include its top female sports ambassadors, honoring the women who have pushed sports forward to inspire other women around the world.

PUMA has invited its female sports ambassadors to speak about their beliefs and the things that drove them ahead in their particular disciplines – their secret to success, the hurdles they’ve faced, and what they’ve learned along the way – led by global pop phenomenon Dua Lipa.

PUMA athletes including WNBA stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Breanna Stewart, Peloton bike, tread, and strength instructor Olivia Amato, golfer Tisha Alyn, footballer Nikita Parris, Ingrid Engen, and Fridolina Rolfö, triple jumper Patricia Marmona, W-series driver Naomi Schiff, and skateboarder Isadora Pacheco will perform alongside Dua Lipa.

“To me, She Moves Us, it’s like a community,” said Diggins. “I see it as a platform to inspire, a platform to educate, to empower, encourage women, to uplift women, to celebrate women, to showcase women, and our lifestyle and how sports and culture and values intertwine into those things.”

Dua Lipa added, “Sharing stories of success is all part of changing the narrative, especially in fields like sports and entertainment that have tended to amplify the accomplishments of men. Women are already nailing it across the board and celebrating their achievements is exciting and empowering. It also encourages those rising up to aim for the stars. Now let’s show the world what we are capable of!”

In sports, PUMA provides an inclusive product offering for women and girls. Period underwear and activewear, modest sportswear, a maternity line, and performance-specific goods explicitly designed for women. PUMA encourages all athletes to reach their full potential and collaborates with organizations and partners dedicated to breaking down barriers that impede girls from participating in sports. Women Win, for example, is an organization that uses athletics to empower girls and women all around the world.