Popular Australian Youtuber Lil Bo Weep has unfortunately passed away. The news of the 22-year old’s passing was confirmed by her father, Matthew Schofield, just two days ago. Schofield shared that Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Brooks, had a battle with depression.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,” Schofield wrote.

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her. As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter, and my best friend that I love so so much. She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back,” he continued.

Advertisement

“A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this,” he concluded.

Brooks has a massive following on most social platforms. She began her journey with music in 2015 on Soundcloud. Brooks was an inspiration to many of her fans. Some of Brooks’ most notable singles are I wrote this song for you, Sorry, and Cannot fight away my Hell.” Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Lil Bo Weep at this challenging time.