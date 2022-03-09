Clayco native Latto is continuously earning her stripes in her industry as a heavy hitter in the game. The rapper’s consistency, rap flow, and originality have charted her on Billboard and won the rapper several awards.

As Latto is still beating the odds on the mic, the 23-year-old rapper hinted at a new collaboration in the works with a fellow emcee. According to her post on social media, the female lyricist explained that the guest on her single titled “Wheelie” is a parent, has attended the Met Gala, and has a diamond record.

Fans immediately swarmed the comments believing that the guest appearance on the track could be Cardi B. “Probs Cardi. Sounds like a beat she’d use. I can hear her chasing the beat already,” one fan wrote.

“She’s been interacting with Cardi alot and this sound like a Cardi-type beat,” another fan commented.

While some fans believe that the feature could be coming from Cardi, others speculate that the feature could be coming from Nicki Minaj. “We all know Latto a die-hard fan of Nicki and always wanted a collab with Nicki,” one fan wrote.

While many are excited about this upcoming collab, fans are missing that Latto never stated the rapper was a female. This also leaves the options open for a male emcee to hop on the collaboration.

Who do you think Latto is teaming up with for her upcoming single? We will all find out this upcoming Friday, March 11th.