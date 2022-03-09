Foot Locker has launched its month-long Women’s History Month campaign – in partnership with notable celebrity stylist Monica Rose and charitable organization Bottomless Closet – dedicated to empowering women to integrate their personal style into their everyday workplace attire in honor of International Women’s Day today.

Foot Locker is redefining the rules for business wear for Women’s History Month and beyond since women are no longer bound by outmoded dress norms that have governed our social dressing standards for decades. Foot Locker collaborated with Monica Rose to design personalized styles for real-life female entrepreneurs and leaders to disrupt these outmoded conventions. Monica and Foot Locker hosted four modern-day working women at their flagship store in New York City for this campaign, where she shared her expertise by curating looks for each woman, including those who work in an office, work from home, or freelance, are always on their feet or on the go, and are interviewing for the next step in their careers. Entrepreneurs like Scottie Beam, Jessica Wu, Jennifer Barthole, and Vic Jacobi modeled these Monica appearances to reflect their occupations and new work settings.

Foot Locker is working with Bottomless Closet in conjunction with the launch of this campaign, including a $30,000 grant to be used for year-round significant resources and tools geared at better preparing women for success at all phases of their careers. For more than two decades, Bottomless Closet has assisted nearly 50,000 low-income New York City women in finding work and achieving success. This relationship also includes training hosted by Foot Locker executives on International Women’s Day to provide insight and tools in the retail business.

Advertisement

“As a lot of people are returning to the office or workplace, it’s more important now than ever for women to challenge industry norms,” said Monica Rose. “I loved partnering with Foot Locker and these women to do just that, curating the best type of look for their career and personality. I hope it inspires all women to dress for themselves and not according to others’ expectations.”

“The Foot Locker team is proudly committed to continuing its support and celebration of women-identifying individuals and brands who are paving the way in their careers and communities,” said Holly Tedesco, Vice President of Marketing at Foot Locker. “As a brand, we strive to respect, inspire, develop and empower our consumers this Women’s History Month and beyond, and there is no better partner who represents that than Monica Rose and the work she has done in her career and in her community.”

Foot Locker continues to invest in its Women’s business beyond Women’s History Month. This includes the extension of its Behind Her Label program, which aims to close the gender gap in streetwear by elevating and providing resources to young female streetwear designers, as well as the appointment of Melody Ehsani as the Creative Director of its women’s business in March 2021.