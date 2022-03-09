Kith Women has collaborated with the Aaliyah Estate and photographer Robert Whitman to produce an apparel collection released on International Women’s Day 2022, using never-before-seen pictures of the famous R&B diva.

Kith collaborated with her brother and estate manager, Rashad Haughton, to bring the project to life. It was born out of a desire to respect the late singer’s legacy by utilizing an array of images shot by Whitman throughout her career.

“I’m a huge fan of Kith and all that Ronnie has achieved, in taking that first store in Brooklyn and expanding it into a brand that touches the four corners of the globe. Aaliyah was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Detroit, and went on to touch the whole world with her light and creativity,” said Haughton. “That’s why I felt that Kith would be the perfect partner to release unseen photos of my sister on their incredible fashion designs.”

Kith discovered while working on the project that Aaliyah received a 4.0 GPA from her high school, the Detroit School of Arts. To commemorate the achievement and honor the DSA’s dedicated instructors and brilliant students, the brand flew to Detroit to produce a short film featuring the current dance team and their administrator, Dr. Mayowa Lisa Reynolds, in which they discussed Aaliyah’s lasting impact on the school.

“It’s been a joy and privilege to help bring this project to life, after two years in the making. Ronnie and I first began speaking with Rashad about this in 2020, but knew we needed to hold on releasing anything until we could do it the justice it deserves,” explained Sharifa Murdock, Kith’s Chief Impact Officer. “It was so gratifying to be on set with the passionate, energetic young dancers at the Detroit School of the Arts. I learned so much from them in the time we spent together filming – they made me want to be back in high school! Aaliyah’s spirit truly lives on in their bright talent and futures, and the most fitting tribute we could conceive to give her is to help support them in this small way. Rest in Peace.”

“I loved the idea of going to DSA to film the students and create such a special moment of remembrance for my sister on International Women’s Day. It was all brought together so beautifully and I am proud to have done this with Ronnie and the amazing team at Kith,” added Haughton.

Aaliyah’s photos by Whitman may be found on various tees and hoodies. Classic Kith Women silhouettes are featured in the collection, enhanced with custom Kith typeface embellishments. Five unisex vintage-style t-shirts in multiple colors and graphics pay respect to Aaliyah’s essence are also included in the capsule. The Jane Hoodie in “Rock the Boat” comes in black and white, while the Lynn Cropped Crew, Mulberry Tee, Sonoma Long Sleeve Tee, and Classic Tee come in custom design combinations are finished in the brand’s vintage wash.

The Detroit School of Arts will receive 50% of the proceeds, while I Support the Girls will receive the other half. I Support the Girls gathers and distributes sanitary products and other vital supplies to females enduring homelessness, poverty, and hardship.

The collection is now available at https://kith.com/ and available for viewing below.