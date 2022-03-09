Pi’erre Bourne will embark off his “The Purple Tour” on April 16th in Tampa, FL, and will end on August 27th in Oberhausen, Germany. Smokers Club Fest in the United States, as well as Woo Hah Festival, Rolling Loud Portugal, Trapped Festival, Solnaro Festival, OFF Festival, Covaleda Festival, and HYPE Festival in Europe, are among the sites on the tour. Tickets for “The Purple Tour” go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10 am ET.

Pi’erre has great things planned for 2022, including new collaborative projects with Memphis veteran Juicy J and superproducer Cardo Got Wings, following the release of Yo!88, his joint album with production powerhouse TM88, his third full-length collaboration and fourth project of 2021.

You can see the full run of dates below.

