That bad man Aaron Rodgers is staying put in Green Bay. Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to a four-year, $200 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The $50 million salary makes Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Rodgers posted on social media that while he will be back with the Packers, the reported terms of his deal are inaccurate.
In capturing MVP honors, Rodgers had a historic 2021 season, completing 68.9% of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions for a 111.9 passer rating. He led the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), and passer rating.
Rodgers staying with the Packers means the team can now focus on getting more pieces around him to get them back to the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady retired and Russell Wilson now in Denver, Rodgers is not only the best quarterback in the NFC, but he is also currently the most secured one.