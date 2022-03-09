That bad man Aaron Rodgers is staying put in Green Bay. Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to a four-year, $200 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The $50 million salary makes Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

Rodgers posted on social media that while he will be back with the Packers, the reported terms of his deal are inaccurate.

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

In capturing MVP honors, Rodgers had a historic 2021 season, completing 68.9% of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions for a 111.9 passer rating. He led the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), and passer rating.

Advertisement

Rodgers staying with the Packers means the team can now focus on getting more pieces around him to get them back to the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady retired and Russell Wilson now in Denver, Rodgers is not only the best quarterback in the NFC, but he is also currently the most secured one.