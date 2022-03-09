Jack Harlow is been showing off his hooping abilities as of late and now he’ll be able to do both simultaneously. Harlow will be starring in the reboot of the 1992 comedy classic film White Men Can’t Jump. Former NBA Player and TNT NBA host Kenny Smith gave a suggestion on who he think should co-star in the up-and-coming film.

Smith recently ran into TMZ where he shared this idea. He said they should grab Memphis’ young talent Ja Morant.

“They should get a current young player,” Smith said. “They should get Ja Morant. They get Ja Morant to do that. No question. Hey, production credit.”

It’s uncertain when the film will begin its production stages but the film will be scripted by black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner are also producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein are executives producing the project through their Mortal Media banner. Hall and E. Brian Dobbins will also executive produce the film.

Harlow will star in the role originally played by Woddy Harrelson. He got the lead after his first-ever screen audition. If Smith is right in his suggestion, the sequel to White Men Can’t Jump will be one of the most entertaining movies just as it was in the past.