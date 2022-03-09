On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-110. That win makes coach Greg Popovich one win away from becoming the NBA’s all-time winningest head coach. Popovich is currently tied with Don Nelson at 1,335 victories.

On Wednesday, Popovich can break the record with a win against the Toronto Raptors. Nelson previously told reporters, “I can’t wait” for Popovich to break the record. “I want him to have it.”

The significant part about getting this record for Popovich is that all 1,335 victories came with the Spurs. In 1996, Popovich, then serving as San Antonio’s general manager, fired Bob Hill and inserted himself as his head coach. That proved to be a great move looking back. The Spurs have since become one of the winningest teams in NBA history under Popovich’s watchful eye. He’s won five championships during his time with the team, reaching the NBA Finals six times.

Popovich may go down as the greatest coach in NBA history. One more victory will all but lockdown that debate.