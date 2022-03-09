Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to make his Wrestlemania return in his home state of Texas. The Texas Rattlesnake is set to hit AT&T Stadium in Dallas for Wrestlemania 38 on April 2 or April 3. His foe will be former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.
In case you missed it, over the past few weeks Owens has blasted the state of Texas and their legendary WWE Superstars that range from The Undertaker to Shawn Michaels to Booker T. After missing out on his Wrestlemania moment in a triple threat tag team match during RAW this past Monday, Owens set his eyes on Austin, calling him out for a special edition of The KO Show. Hearing the message, Austin accepted the challenge against the man who uses his “Stunner” finishing move:
“19 years ago I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring. After three Rock Bottoms, 1-2-3, I lost the match. And for 19 years, I’ve had to live with that defeat, knowing my time was up.
“Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that mealy mouth of yours taking about the state of Texas — the great state of Texas! — you got my attention.
“Why would you want to do that, Kevin? I can think of two reasons.
“One: You are one dumb son of a bitch. And two: You are fixin’ to get your ass kicked by Stone Cold Steve Austin.
“Whether you want to call this ‘The KO Show’, a match, a fight, a brawl — whatever. I’m gonna guarantee you this: In Dallas, Texas where I started my career, at WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna open up one last can of whoop ass on you, Kevin Owens.
“And that’s the bottom line, cause Stone Cold said so.”