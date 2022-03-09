Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to make his Wrestlemania return in his home state of Texas. The Texas Rattlesnake is set to hit AT&T Stadium in Dallas for Wrestlemania 38 on April 2 or April 3. His foe will be former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

I thought Kevin Owens killed this whole promo.



Denying HBK an invite for Bret amused me 😂 pic.twitter.com/VjjknixXUw — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 8, 2022

In case you missed it, over the past few weeks Owens has blasted the state of Texas and their legendary WWE Superstars that range from The Undertaker to Shawn Michaels to Booker T. After missing out on his Wrestlemania moment in a triple threat tag team match during RAW this past Monday, Owens set his eyes on Austin, calling him out for a special edition of The KO Show. Hearing the message, Austin accepted the challenge against the man who uses his “Stunner” finishing move: