The Smoker’s Club Fest Adds Chief Keef Performing ‘Finally Rich’ to Lineup of Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky & More

Chief Keef will perform his debut album “Finally Rich” at the Smokers Club Fest. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Smoker’s Club Fest will take over Glen Helen Amphitheater.

The festival features Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa, A&AP Ferg, 2 Chainz, Dom Kennedy, Lupe Fiasco, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Yung Lean, Wale, Curren$y, Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Earl Sweatshirt, Sofaygo, Pierre Bourne, Sahbabii, and more. The festival celebrates cannabis culture becoming mainstream. You can see the full lineup below and cop tickets here.