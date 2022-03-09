Lionsgate Films has debuted the official trailer for the upcoming action-comedy The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, in addition to new film stills featuring Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. The film releases only in theaters on April 22nd, 2022.

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.