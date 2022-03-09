Ye has released the video for “Hurricane,” the first single from ‘DONDA.’ The new video for the Lil Baby and The Weeknd assisted single brings multiple masked men escaping what appears to be a prison toward a beach where baptisms occur. The innovative and artistic video shows lightning striking the beach and becoming a source of elevation of the escaped souls.

DONDA, Ye’s tenth studio album, is up for five Grammy awards, including ‘Album of the Year.’ DONDA is multi-platinum worldwide, with over 3 billion streams. It shattered streaming records last year and set an all-time Apple Music record with #1 debuts in 152 countries.