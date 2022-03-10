Candydrip, Lucky Daye’s much-anticipated new album, is finally here. Candydrip, produced by Daye’s longstanding partner D’Mile, delves into Daye’s reinvention of modern R&B through a futuristic, Sci-Fi environment informed by Afrofuturism. The 17-track collection highlights his meteoric climb to fame while also taking fans on a journey they’ve never had before. Along for the album’s ride are Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild.
“Candydrip focuses mostly on flavors,” said Daye, “and the idea of flavors versus Painted, which was about colors. These are a bunch of different flavors of songs, giving you ear candy in different ways.”
Ahead of the album, Daye released “NWA” featuring Lil Durk, following the album’s opening single “Over.”
Lucky Daye will embark on a North American tour this spring, beginning March 18th in Portland, Oregon, and stopping in major cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago before wrapping off on April 25th at New York City’s Terminal 5. You can see the run of dates below.
THE CANDY DRIP TOUR DATES:
March 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
March 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
March 20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
March 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
March 24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
March 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
March 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
March 29 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
March 30 – Austin, TX @ Emos
March 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
April 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
April 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
April 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
April 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
April 8 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
April 9 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
April 10 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
April 12 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
April 13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
April 15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
April 16 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
April 17- Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
April 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
April 21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
April 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
April 25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5