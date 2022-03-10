Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs” Goes Gold for Her First RIAA Certification

Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs” Goes Gold for Her First RIAA Certification

Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs” single has officially gone gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), officially selling 500,000 equivalent units. According to Rated RnB, the single is Long’s first RIAA certification. The single was found on her Public Displays of Affection EP.

Muni Long earns her first gold certification as “Hrs and Hrs” is certified gold. 📀 pic.twitter.com/iJZpaJl7fo — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 9, 2022

Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs” is now available on Amazon Music in a brand-new Amazon Original version. The multi-hyphenate singer/songwriter performs the song with a full backing band in the new, redesigned version of the tune. Amazon posted a never-before-seen video of Muni Long and her band performing the new version of the song on a downtown LA rooftop to commemorate the track’s release.