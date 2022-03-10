Ryan Coogler Handcuffed At Bank Of America After Being Falsely Accused Of Trying To Rob Bank

Ryan Coogler was handcuffed and put in the back of a cop car after being falsely accused of trying to rob a Bank of America in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the incident happened in January. Coogler went into the Bank of America branch with a mask, sunglasses, and a beanie and wrote a note to the bank teller, asking them to withdraw $12,000 from his account. Coogler also asked for the teller to be “discrete” and count the money away from the counter.

Police draw firearm on Marvel’s Black Panther director Ryan Coogler before pulling out the handcuffs. Bank of America employee says “Good Job Officer” as they take him out! pic.twitter.com/O8kKGS8gak — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) March 10, 2022

When the teller went to make the transaction, it triggered some sort of alert and she notified her boss that Coogler was attempting to rob the bank. When authorities arrived, they handcuffed Coogler and two men waiting on Coogler in an SUV.

After doing some investigating, authorities realized they made a mistake and let Coogler go.

In a statement made to Variety, Coogler said that the incident did occur and the issue has since been resolved. “This situation should never have happened,” he stated. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”