Kim Kardashian is known for many things but in recent years, other than her high profile marriage to Kanye West, she has been known for her business acumen. Well, in a recent interview with Variety, Kardashian shared her advice to women looking to be successful in developing their business.

“Get your f*cking ass up and work,” Kardashian said in the clip. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” She added.

“You have to surround yourself around people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work.”

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian offers tips for women in business:



“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f*cking a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work”



🔗:https://t.co/Yr2QTTNgi0 pic.twitter.com/c0TdzEw0eT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2022

Kardashian was quickly slammed by social media after her remarks surfaced. Many called her remarks “tone-deaf” and “privileged” as Kardashian was born into a rich family, and as many women are working 40+ hour work weeks just to make ends meet. Many even pointed out how her gardening and maintenance staff sued Kim last year for violating labor laws. They claim that Kardashian denied them breaks and overtime.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Kim Kardashian: Nobody wants to work these days.



Everybody: literally working everyday. — Yasmeen 🌹 (@Yasmeenmessrie) March 10, 2022

I like some of the Kim Kardashian tapes, what the f*ck does she know about hard work? https://t.co/fzx6WESLck — Wow 🦅 (@wowhespittin) March 10, 2022