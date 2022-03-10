A 25-year-old woman is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging that the billionaire paid her mother hundreds of thousands of dollars in 1996 to conceal that he was the girl’s father.

Nataly Keomoungkhoun of the Dallas Morning News reported Alexandra Davis filed a lawsuit, now temporarily sealed, that says Jones had a relationship with her mother, Cynthia Davis, in the 1990s, which led to her conception. She says Jones reached a deal to financially support Cynthia and Alexandra as long as they didn’t publicly identify that he was the latter’s father.

Davis’ lawsuit is intended to determine she is not legally bound by the previous agreement between Jones and her mother. She also wants a declaration from the court that the settlement agreement should be unenforceable under Texas law.

Advertisement

Davis was born on December 16, 1996. Per the report, genetic testing determined that the husband of Cynthia Davis was not Alexandra’s father.