A little over a decade ago, Puerto Rican boxing champion Hector “Macho” Camacho was shot and killed while sitting in a car in his native country. Today(March 10), four of the five assailants who were wanted in connection to the shooting were flown to San Juan, Puerto Rico to stand trial for his murder.

“Justice! Justice has been done,” shouted the former WBC Featherweight champion’s mother María Matías. “They gave me justice..I can sleep in peace. I can eat and drink a little cup of coffee in the morning.”

William Rodríguez Rodríguez, Luis Ayala García, and Joshua Méndez Romero were already behind bars in Florida for other unrelated crimes while Jesús Naranjo Adorno was arrested in the same city where the other three suspects were being held.

The fifth suspect, Juan Figueroa Rivera, was already locked up in Puerto Rico on another charge. According to the authorities, two other suspects were killed in unrelated events in 2013 and 2015.

According to several police reports, Camacho was killed while sitting in a car with friend Adrián Mojica Moreno, who possessed nine small bags of cocaine in his pocket and a 10th bag that was open at when they were both shot and killed.

Public prosecutor janet Parra says that she cannot reveal the motive hehind the Camacho killing.