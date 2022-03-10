Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening, and was escorted into the hall by his daughter, Sam, who gave a moving speech as the induction presenter for the 82-time PGA TOUR winner and 15-time major champion. Fellow generational athletes like as Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Michael Phelps, Jerry Rice, Annika Sorenstam, and Jack Nicklaus spoke about Woods’ legacy as one of the greatest sports figures of all time during the live induction ceremony transmission.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Susie Maxwell Berning, an 11-time LPGA Tour winner and three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion, will join Woods in the 2022 induction class, as will former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem and golf course designer/architect Marion Hollins. Tiffany & Co. constructed the Hall of Fame’s new inductee trophy, which was handed to the 2022 honorees.

For the first time, the World Golf Hall of Fame presented two new exceptional service honors. Renee Powell received the inaugural Charlie Sifford Award from Southern Company (for her dedication to advancing diversity in golf), while Peter Ueberroth and the late Dick Ferris were recognized for their services to golf with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Advertisement

You can see images from Woods’ induction below.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
CC1 2943p
CC1 2821p
CC1 1840p
CC1 1679p
BPJ 8592p
BPJ 8493p
BPJ 8354p
BPJ 7181p
CC1 1778p
BPJ7401p
BPJ7400p
BPJ7245p
BPJ7096
IMG 2763p
IMG 2761p