Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening, and was escorted into the hall by his daughter, Sam, who gave a moving speech as the induction presenter for the 82-time PGA TOUR winner and 15-time major champion. Fellow generational athletes like as Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Michael Phelps, Jerry Rice, Annika Sorenstam, and Jack Nicklaus spoke about Woods’ legacy as one of the greatest sports figures of all time during the live induction ceremony transmission.

Susie Maxwell Berning, an 11-time LPGA Tour winner and three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion, will join Woods in the 2022 induction class, as will former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem and golf course designer/architect Marion Hollins. Tiffany & Co. constructed the Hall of Fame’s new inductee trophy, which was handed to the 2022 honorees.

For the first time, the World Golf Hall of Fame presented two new exceptional service honors. Renee Powell received the inaugural Charlie Sifford Award from Southern Company (for her dedication to advancing diversity in golf), while Peter Ueberroth and the late Dick Ferris were recognized for their services to golf with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

You can see images from Woods’ induction below.