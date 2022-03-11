Benny The Butcher’s first project of 2022 is Tana Talk 4, the fourth installment of his influential Tana Talk series. Tana Talk 3 was released in 2018 and quickly became a fan favorite. Benny enlisted The Alchemist and Daringer to handle all of the production for Tana Talk 4 in a real return to form.

“I love Tana Talk 3, it’s what got me familiar with the people. It’s the real me, who I was then. It’s my baby, my firstborn” Benny said. “It brought me here and made me.”

The project’s breakout singles and videos include “Johnny P’s Caddy” featuring J.Cole and Benny’s ode to his Montana Ave days, “10 More Commandments” featuring Diddy, in which Benny deftly updates Notorious B.I.G. & DJ Premier’s classic with ten more of his own Pyrex.

Advertisement

“With Tana Talk 4 I have a chip on my shoulder. No one thinks I can recreate that energy. I’m not trying to create the same energy, but TT3 was who I was then, what I was going through. The things you hear me talking about on Tana Talk 4, is me now and who I’ve become” Benny added. “It’s special to me because I get to talk about things that I would never talk about on any other project. Tana Talk is the series where you get me, my deepest, darkest feelings. I’m sure people are going to be surprised at the things I’m saying on TT4, but they are also going to get an inside look at things.”

In addition to Diddy and Cole, Tana Talk 4 features Boldy James, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Stove Good Cooks, and 38 Spesh. You can see the “10 More Commandments” video and hear the new album below.