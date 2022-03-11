In a classic #ThrowbackThursday post on IG, BX legend Fat Joe posted a reflection of himself, Diddy, Lil Kim, Notorious B.I.G. and Bone Thugs N Harmony shortly before the timeless studio session between the King of New York and the Cleveland quartet.

Posted on the 25th anniversary of Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace’s untimely death, Joe captioned the flick, “Fun fact i got a call from BIG and he said joe i need your boys BONE on a song,” adding, “I said say no more BONE N BIGGIE BONE N BIGGIE. I love you BIG we will never forget you 25 years later we will never forget THE KING OF NY.”

Produced by then Bad Boy Hitman and now reality star, Stevie J, the song “Notorious Thugs” on the Life After Death album had a hidden gem. In it, Biggie maintained that his beef with “You Know Who” was really not what everyone pumped it up to be. Which was cool because at the time Bone was known to be close to ‘Pac (who the statement was made about) and had performed on a song earlier.

