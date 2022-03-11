Hustle Simmons to Explore Hits of ‘106 & Park’ and ‘TRL’ Era on New Show on Amazon’s AMP

Hustle Simmons to Explore Hits of ‘106 & Park’ and ‘TRL’ Era on New Show on Amazon’s AMP

Amazon has launched a new mobile app, Amp, which provides creators with the option to create live “radio shows,” which can play millions of licensed songs from major and independent labels. Alongside the app, the launch includes new shows, including your favorite artists in Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, and Big Boi.

Highlighting the app’s power, Amazon has aligned with creators to show how the innovative piece is available for everyone. One of those creators is industry veteran, Watershed CEO, and creator of the Hustlepalooza, Hustle Simmons.

Can't get enough of the classic TRL & BET era? @HustleSimmons has your back, and he's #LiveOnAmp right now! 🔥🔊 pic.twitter.com/T6asvz5Jsu — Amp (@OnAmp_) March 10, 2022

AMP highlights the debut episode of his show weekly show WTF IS THIS, which in collaboration with Amazon Music and Mass Appeal, takes a journey through classic records from the MTV/BET video era.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to be partnering with Amazon and Mass Appeal on Amp,” Simmons said in a statement to The Source. “We are taking the aux cord DJ experience to a new level, and I’m honored to be hosting my show and sharing the platform that hosts shows with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Pusha T.

“Amp’s ability to provide access to the catalogs of our favorite artists is both innovative and essential to the growth of today’s creatives.”

As Hustle Simmons notes, Nicki Minaj’s uber-popular Queen Radio will now be hosted on Amp after a longstanding relationship with Apple Music. “I am very excited to be partners with Amazon on bringing back Queen Radio,” Nicki said in a recent Instagram Live session. “Queen Radio is something that is so dear to my heart. Of course, there have been times where I’ve thought about not wanting to do Queen Radio, or any radio for that matter, but why not?”

Keep #QueenRadio in your tweets & I’ll address this press release & other questions on my IG live @1PM PST 📻 we bouta get into some THANGZ!!! 😝



Oh, don’t tell nobody but the secret code for #Barbz ONLY on the app IS nickiminaj 🤫 download it & I’ll see you soon🎀@OnAmp_ pic.twitter.com/jBfklGyZ5w — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 8, 2022

You can learn more about Amazon’s Amp app here.