The eighth NBA 2K22 player ratings update was released today, featuring outstanding performers such as Ja Morant, James Harden, now riding shotgun with Joel Embiid in Philly, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and more.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies (93 OVR +1) followed up his first All-Star Game appearance with a spectacular 52-point performance in a recent win over the San Antonio Spurs. 76ers guard James Harden: 92 OVR (+1) has scored 25 points or more in four of his five games, and the Sixers have won all but last night.

Additional rating pushes include 91 OVR (+1) for Nets guard Kyrie Irving, 89 OVR (+1) for Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, 95 OVR (+1) for Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and more.

The full list of NBA 2K22 player rating updates can be found here: https://nba.2k.com/ratings/.