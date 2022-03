Jeremih’s classic debut mixtape, LATE NIGHTS WITH JEREMIH, has officially hit streaming services, celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The release was home to the platinum single “All the Time,” which features Lil Wayne, along with collaborations with Gucci Mane, Fabolous, 2 Chainz, and more.

Recently, Jeremih can be heard on IV4’s single “Stroke.” The single from her Get Rich or Cry Trying album arrives with a provocative and humorous video.