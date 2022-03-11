After the uproar and criticism over Black Panther director Ryan Coogler being detained in Bank of America after requesting a discreet $12K withdrawal, the audio of the 911 call placed by the BOA teller in Atlanta has now been released.

The BOA called 911 because they assumed Coogler was trying to rob the bank after he handed her a note that said, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.” Even though Coogler gave the teller his California I.D. which matched his bank debit car, the manager told her to call 911.

Coogler addressed the situation, telling TMZ, “This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

Advertisement