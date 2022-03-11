Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Dua Lipa, another GRAMMY winner, to create “Sweetest Pie,” a certified Hot Girl anthem for 2022, and the first single off Megan’s next album. The song features two of music’s most strong women, and it’s the superstars’ first single of 2022, released during Women’s History Month.

“Sweetest Pie” is a delectable, sultry song that honors women as the prize, whatever that means to them. The song is accompanied by a music video, which was directed by Dave Meyers and produced by Freenjoy.

Megan is set to join Dua Lipa on three dates of her Future Nostalgia Tour, and she is planning her own tour for the summer. Megan also appears as a guest on the most recent episode of Dua Lipa’s Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, where she discusses self-improvement, women’s empowerment – both inside and outside the music industry – and being the ideal Hot Girl.

You can tap into “Sweetest Pie” below.