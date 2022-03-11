Nicki went on her Instagram Live on Tuesday night to announce her new partnership with Amazon and her podcast ‘Queen Radio’ returning with the first official show on April 8th. The new platform includes a place for fans to listen to music have conversations with her and create a unique experience for the fans. Later in the Live, she bought in Joe Budden to also promote her appearance on his show, discussing everything from the music industry to relationships and when they got on the topic of what is a man’s love language. Nicki took the time to speak to Black men first, offering advice to the ladies Looking good for our man. “We don’t dress or do our makeup for men. Dear Black men, I f*cking love you. Dear Black men, I appreciate you. Dear Black men, you are needed and wanted, and dear Black men, you are the only men on this planet that, as little boys, you don’t get to be nurtured and treated like a child, like a baby, like someone’s thing that needs to be loved and hugged and kissed and told that we love you.” she told Joe and her followers. See the entire discussion below.

