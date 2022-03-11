About A Bucket, the latest PUMA Hoops women’s collection, is inspired by women who achieve their goals on and off the court. The new clothing line is inspired by Creative Director June Ambrose’s idea that “Life Is a Sport” and is based on the belief that every “bucket” is deserving of recognition. The collection has bold logos and mottos and enormous cuts that pay homage to basketball’s undeniable influence on the design and cropped and fitting choices that offer a unique and ferocious perspective.

The Ballin Crop Jersey, Swish-Maker Short, Pivot Crop Hoodie, Pivot Sweat Pant, Bucket Hoodie, About A Bucket Jacket, About A Bucket Pant, Give A Bucket Biker Short, Swish Tee, and more are all part of the About A Bucket line. The collection, which ranges in price from $28 to $75, will be available on PUMA.com on March 15 and in the PUMA NYC Flagship Store and other retailers across the world.

This collection is part of PUMA’s ongoing commitment to growing the sport for women everywhere. It is displayed on the brand’s She Moves Us platform, which honors and inspires women worldwide who have pushed culture and sports forward. Click here to discover more about She Moves Us.

