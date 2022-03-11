Report: Drake Is The Most Streamed Artist This Year; YoungBoy Never Broke Again No.2

Report: Drake Is The Most Streamed Artist This Year; YoungBoy Never Broke Again No.2

It’s only been a little less than three months of 2022 and music consumers can’t get enough of Drake. So far this year, the 6 God is the most streamed artist in the country.

According to Chart Data, Drake’s music received 1.4 billion streams, barely edging out YoungBoy Never Broke Again 1.3 billion streams.

Katy Perry’s 1.2 billion streams came third, The Weeknd and Juice World are tied at 1.1 billion streams, and Kanye West came next with 840 million streams.

Advertisement

It seems as if everybody loved Drake’s Certified Lover Boy because it propelled him to the top of the streaming charts.

If Drake closes out the year as the top, this will be the second consecutive year as the most-streamed artist in the United States. Last year Drizzy finished with a total of 8.6 billion on-demand streams, meaning that one out of every 131 streams was a Drake song.

Earlier this year, Drake became the first Hip Hop artist to hit the 1 Billion mark on Spotify in 2022. Drake now joins the likes of The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Justin Bieber as the only artist to surpass 1 billion on Spotify this year.

Continue the conversation on social media.