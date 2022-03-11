Multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated hip-hop phenomenon, one third of Migos, and undeniable Atlanta heavy-hitter Takeoff reveals a new solo single and music video entitled “Crypto” with Rich The Kid today. It marks his first solo release in two years since 2020.

The track’s immersive production underscores bulletproof bars from Takeoff as he exclaims, “I wanna talk about Crypto.” Meanwhile, fellow multiplatinum Atlanta superstar Rich The Kid pulls up with a show-stopping and stunning cameo of his own. Together, they canvas the streets in the visual directed by Rich Porter [YoungBoy Never Broke Again] and board a private plane. The computer graphics add a level of web 3 gloss to the high-energy clip. Through and through, it illuminates Takeoff’s airtight flows and superstar presence.

“Crypto” also just paves the way for more solo music to come.

