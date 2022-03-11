The Source Will Be Outside For The Return Of SxSw 2022

The Source Will Be Outside For The Return Of SxSw 2022

SxSw Music Festival in Austin is considered one of the biggest music events in America, and The Source will be there with a strong presence.

From March 16–19, 2022 in Austin, TX, The Source will provide media coverage for these unofficial curated music stages such as Streets Verified Concert, DJ Holiday’s Hollipalooza, and BET On Me Music Stage: Presents From The Block.

Kicking things off first will be Streets Verified Concert, powered by Kim SoMajor and Streets Verified on March 16. Atlanta’s own and son of rap giant T.I., Domani will headline, along with rising artists Kyla Imani, Runway Richy, and the daughter of the late rap icon Prodigy, Santana Fox, just to name a few.

Advertisement

This event is set to take place at Peckerhead’s located at 402 E 6th Street from 9pm-2am.

On Friday meet us at DJ Holiday and The Source Presents Hollipalooza 2022, powered by Kim SoMajor and The Umbrella Firm. The Source teamed up with DJ Holiday to deliver one of the more thrilling events during the weekend. Hollipalooza will include performances from Travis Porter, Lil Migo, Money Mu, Tay Money, Lou Got Cash, Sally Sossa and many more.

Special guest include, Julien Anderson, Josh “J1” Raiford, Grungecake CEO, Richardine Bartee, and others. Anderson is the CEO of N’Position and works management for recording artist Blac Youngsta, and Raiford is the VP of music programming for Pandora.

This event will take place a t Tellers located at 607 Trinity St.

Additionally, on Saturday March 19, The Source will be outside with BET On Me Music Stage: Presents From The Block, powered by Kim SoMajor and Charismatic Solutions. The concert hosted by well known documentary videographer A Zae Productions will be a beneficial event for fans and rising musicians.

The line up includes a ton of emerging talent with a heavy media presence and a star-studded guest list. Along with The Source, OTR Views, and Hip Hop Streets will all be covering this event. Catch performances from Nia K, Superdope Q, Santana Fox, EuroGotit, 1900 Astro, Kyla Imani, K Shiday and more. Rapper and entrepreneur Scotty Atl who owns the famed, Grillz By Scotty is set to giveaway a free 4-piece grill during the event.

The V.I.P list includes Pesh from Live Mixtapes, Grammy member Richardine Bartee, Executive Producer, Julien Anderson, Josh “J1” Raiford and more.

This event will take place at Tellers located at 607 Trinity St.

Check out more details of these unofficial SxSw stages below.

Share your thoughts on social media. Can’t wait to see you at SxSw!